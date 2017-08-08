San Diego's big role in new movie 'Battle of the Sexes' - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

San Diego's big role in new movie 'Battle of the Sexes'

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — Next month, a new comedy called "Battle of the Sexes" starring Steve Carell and Emma Stone will hit the theaters. 

The film is based on the true story of the famous 1973 tennis match between Billie Jean King and ex-champ and serial hustler Bobby Riggs. 

In Tuseday's Zevely Zone, Jeff visits Point Loma to meet a San Diego tennis coach who consulted for the film. 


