La Mesa Police releases photos from flower shop robbery

An MTS bus driver who jumped into action to save an El Cajon police officer received a big honor Tuesday.
La Mesa Police have released surveillance photos of an armed robbery at a flower shop last month in the hopes that someone will recognize the perpetrator.
The embattled executive director of the San Diego Association of Governments announced Tuesday that he plans to retire by the end of the year.
Next month, a new comedy called "Battle of the Sexes" starring Steve Carell and Emma Stone will hit the theaters.
A little girl severely injured in last week's big rig crash in La Mesa is showing signs of improvement.
San Diego is most certainly known for some of its seafood restaurants, but do you ever wonder where top chefs go to buy their seafood? News 8's Shawn Styles has a look inside Catalina Offshore Products.
A pair of thieves accosted a woman at her University Heights home Tuesday, assaulted her and stole medication from her before fleeing, authorities reported.
A dramatic arrest happened about 10:30 Tuesday morning on South 33rd Street near Gillette Street after a woman reported being hit by a baseball bat.
Port of San Diego commissioners Tuesday approved an agreement with a design firm for work on the Coronado Bay Bridge lighting project.
The U.S. Marine Corps for the first time is eyeing a plan to let women attend what has been male-only combat training in Southern California, as officials work to quash recurring problems with sexism and other bad behavior among Marines, according to Marine Corps officials.