La Mesa Police releases photos from flower shop robbery

La Mesa (NEWS 8) — La Mesa Police have released surveillance photos of an armed robbery at a flower shop last month in the hopes that someone will recognize the perpetrator.

The robbery happened just before 11 a.m. on July 20 at the Conroy's Flower Shop in the 5100 block of Jackson Drive.

A passerby saw a male adult suspect enter the store with a mask on his face and a weapon in his hand. That person immediately called the police.

Less than a minute later, the suspect came out of the store and got into a vehicle, which was waiting for him. The vehicle was being driven by another suspect.

That vehicle, which had been reported stolen, was eventually recovered by police, but the suspects had fled.

The suspect was armed with a rifle, which was also later recovered.

He is described as a white male adult, 5’8” to 5’10”. He was wearing sunglasses, a red bandana covering his face, a black shirt and grey shorts.

There is no information on the driver of the vehicle.

Authorities hope people recognize the robber by distinct tattoos on his forearm.

Anyone with information can call Crimestoppers at 888-580-8477 or the La Mesa Police Department at 619-667-1400.