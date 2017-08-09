Search for Shooter: Brother says deputy got shot while protecting him

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) – The search continues for the man who shot and wounded an off-duty Sheriff’s deputy and another man in the Gaslamp Quarter early Monday morning.

Jason Philpot, 35, is an 11 year veteran of the San Diego County Sheriff's Department Emergency Services Division, which includes the bomb squad, arson and swat teams.

Philopt was released from the hospital on Tuesday.

Philpot’s brother, Josh, said Jason stepped up to save his life and others.

"He [the suspect] proceeded to show me his revolver in his waistband and he started coming at me. Right when I saw that, I said, ‘hey, this guy's got a gun,’” said Josh.

Witnesses say Philpot didn't hesitate to grab the gun away from a man who boldly showed it to off duty law enforcement officers.

"The minute that he knew that this was happening, with no hesitation, he [Jason] jumped into action,” said Josh.

According to Josh, Jason jumped between him and the armed suspect and attempted to wrest the revolver out of his grip.

“He jumped in there, grabbed his hands - it was a struggle for a minute. They kind of stumbled around and shots were fired,” said Josh.

Three rounds went off, according to Josh.

Police said the off-duty deputy was struck in the right shoulder while a bystander, identified as Vladimir Shvets, was hit in the arm by a stray bullet.

Josh believes his brother’s brave intervention saved not only him, but countless others in the area that night.

"I owe my brother forever. I wouldn't be here if it weren't for him,” he said.

Jason is expected to make a full recovery.

"He's making jokes, he's in good spirits. He'll be back at it in no time,” said Josh.

As for the bystander who was shot in the forearm, police said he was able to drive himself to the hospital.

Shvets, 31-years-old, was visiting San Diego for a conference. He told News 8 he is slowly recovering.

His primary goal is to give police as much information as he possibly can to help the shooter to justice.

