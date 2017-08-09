Disc golfer sucker punched at Morley Field

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) – A disc golfer in the middle of a round was knocked off his feet by a brutal sucker punch after he confronted a man damaging a tree along the course at Morley Field in Balboa Park.

Dante Mena said a duo of men were up to no good at the disc golf course, and when he confronted one of the suspects he was knocked out cold.

Mena said he went unconscious, but the entire incident was caught on camera by his friend.

“As we moved closer to the hole, more branches kept breaking and we realized there was someone maliciously destroying the tree,” said Mena.

According to Mena, he was carrying discs in one hand and a hat in the other while one of the suspects was gearing up to take him out.

“I saw nothing coming – there was no chance of defense at all,” he said.

One of Mena’s friends, Zander Daniels, recorded a portion of the confrontation.

“These guys were extremely aggressive. They came out of the tree and the corner on fire, lit up,” said Zander.

Zander, called 911.

“[It] Completely got out of hand. Dante did not walk over with his hands in his face, he walked over to talk to him,” said Daniels.

Zander said there is an unwritten rule to call anyone out disrespecting the field.

“Everyone here is friendly and we just try and respect the course,” he said.

Mena said when came to, he was transported to a hospital. He is now recovering from a broken cheekbone, eye socket, and has stitches on his mouth and a jaw that feels out of line.

“It breaks my heart to see my husband like that – it’s certainly not fair,” said Mena’s wife, Karen.

The suspects stuck around to talk smack for a moment and took off – saying they would return but have not been spotted.

“We need to find this guy and hold him accountable,” said Zander.

Police said they are investigating the incident.

The suspects took off across Pershing Drive.

The suspect is described as an adult Hispanic male, 5-9 to 5-10, 160-170 pounds, thinning hair in the front, and a mustache.

He was wearing a black t-shirt with white emblem on left side, faded blue jeans, and all black shoes.

Anyone with information please call CrimeStoppers.