Rep. Darrell Issa talks about ways to stop North Korea's nuclear ambitions

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Threats on the island of Guam made by North Korea’s Supreme Leader Kim Jong-Un subsequently answered with aggressive posturing by President Donald Trump have brought tension between the two nations to an uncomfortable high.

Rep. Darrell Issa, who serves on the Committee of Foreign Affairs, joined News 8 Morning Extra Wednesday morning to talk about strategy and possible solutions to the dispute.

Some Americans were pleased with President Trump’s assertion that North Korea would be met with “fire and fury’ if threats on the U.S. continue. Others thought the stance only escalated the confrontation.

As for Issa, he believes they were appropriate given the manner of the nation’s threats.

“I think when somebody says they're going to preemptively hit [the U.S.] with a nuclear weapon, the response that ‘You will not regret it because you will be gone,’ is an appropriate response.”

Issa pointed beyond Trump’s statement to the collective sanctions from countries across the globe as actions that could force North Korea to change its course and prevent it from ever getting missiles into the air.

“I think the measured responses that are going on by the entire world- the 15-0 security council vote, China and Russia joining us in real sanctions, news today that Chinese companies who have been processing seafood in North Korea are closing up and pulling out- indicate that this time the sanctions that will get to, if you will, the last dollar will begin to take hold.”

The “last dollar” being, according to Issa, the one that Kim Jong-Un needs to maintain his regime and keep his military leaders from turning on him.

Issa fielded questions on the topic of North Korea from News 8’s Heather Myers and Dan Cohen for nearly seven minutes. Watch the full interview above.