Rep. Darrell Issa talks about ways to stop North Korea's nuclear ambitions

A man was taken into custody Wednesday after allegedly stealing a Lyft driver's vehicle and leading authorities on a chase starting in East County and ending in Park West.
A woman is in custody Wednesday after leading police on a slow-speed pursuit through four cities with a young girl in her backseat before surrendering in Chula Vista, police said.
Fire engines, brush rigs and helicopters descended on the site of a reported brush fire Wednesday morning in a canyon in North Clairemont, but it turned out the smoke was coming from a movie set.
It's time to stuff the bus. Maybe you've seen the huge bus making stops around down collecting school supplies for kids in need.
Producer Blake Alexander and director Corbin Schweitzer joined forces to create “SOS: Salton Sea Walk”, a film dedicated to bringing awareness to the gradual depletion of water in the Salton Sea.
Rep. Darrell Issa, who serves on the Committee of Foreign Affairs, joined News 8 Morning Extra Wednesday morning to talk about strategy and possible solutions to the dispute between the U.S. and North Korea.
Temperatures are expected to be slightly above average beginning Wednesday and continuing through the weekend.
A disc golfer in the middle of a round was knocked off his feet by a brutal sucker punch after he confronted a man damaging a tree along the course at Morley Field in Balboa Park.
The search continues for the man who shot and wounded an off-duty Sheriff’s deputy and another man in the Gaslamp Quarter early Monday morning.
Every time Luis Perdomo got into trouble, he got what he wanted — a ground ball on Great American Ball Park's accommodating infield grass.