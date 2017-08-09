Director, producer of "SOS: Salton Sea Walk" out to save the sea

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - They’re sending out an SOS.

Producer Blake Alexander and director Corbin Schweitzer joined forces to create “SOS: Salton Sea Walk”, a film dedicated to bringing awareness to the gradual depletion of water in the Salton Sea, a one-time getaway awaiting transformation to a desolate dryland.

For Alexander and Schwietzer, the story of the Salton Sea was one that simply needed to be told. The sea’s importance to Southern California and the Southwest is largely overlooked, according to Alexander, and at the end of the year a rural-to-urban water transfer will rob it of tens of thousands of acres of lake coverage and harm countless species. As the water recedes, 100 years of farm chemicals will turn to dry sediment exposed on the lake bottom eventually becoming airborne and making its way in plumes toward southwestern cities.

The duo tells the story by following activist Randy Brown on a six-day trek around the shoreline of the state’s largest lake in the heat of June- a feat that no man or woman has ever accomplished. Bearing 125-degree weather, the crew steps 115 agonizing miles and along the way learns what the lake's disappearance means for the local community.

The film was recently shown in front of a packed theater at the Oceanside International Film Festival.

