Volunteers fill thousands of backpacks for kids in need

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — It's time to stuff the bus.

Maybe you've seen the huge bus making stops around down collecting school supplies for kids in need.

Wednesday volunteers packed those donated supplies into thousands of backpacks.

Those backpacks and supplies will ultimately end up in the hands of thousands of kids.

News 8's Ashley Jacobs reports from Carlsbad where volunteers were working.

Hundreds of thousands of items were donated through a partnership with local company Vessel Bags, San Diego County Credit Union and the San Diego County Office of Education.

"We have a lot of school supplies for children," said Office of Education President Rick Shea. "And what better way to help the community, help children and let them be ready to learn when they start school."

