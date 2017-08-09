12th annual ArtWalk San Diego at Liberty Station - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

12th annual ArtWalk San Diego at Liberty Station

Posted: Updated:
Video Report By Ashley Jacobs, Reporter
Connect

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - ArtWalk returns to Liberty Station, celebrating a dozen years. 
     
This year at the ArtWalk there's a new theme that comes with a twist, instead of just admiring and buying art, you can create some yourself. 
   
News 8's Ashley Jacobs reports from Hillcrest with the details. 

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.