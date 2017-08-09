12th annual ArtWalk San Diego at Liberty Station

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - It's back to school time. California law says children need to be immunized if they aren't already. Immunization rates for kindergartners are up to 94.7 percent in San Diego county and statewide. Under current state law, medical exemptions from a licensed physician are still valid but exemptions for personal beliefs are not.
SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - It's back to school time. California law says children need to be immunized if they aren't already. Immunization rates for kindergartners are up to 94.7 percent in San Diego county and statewide. Under current state law, medical exemptions from a licensed physician are still valid but exemptions for personal beliefs are not.
The search continues for the man who shot and wounded an off-duty Sheriff’s deputy and another man in the Gaslamp Quarter early Monday morning.
ArtWalk returns to Liberty Station, celebrating a dozen years. This year at the ArtWalk there's a new theme that comes with a twist, instead of just admiring and buying art, you can create some yourself.
Fire engines, brush rigs and helicopters descended on the site of a reported brush fire Wednesday morning in a canyon in North Clairemont, but it turned out the smoke was coming from a movie set.
A man was taken into custody Wednesday after allegedly stealing a Lyft driver's vehicle and leading authorities on a chase starting in East County and ending in Park West.
A woman is in custody Wednesday after leading police on a slow-speed pursuit through four cities with a young girl in her backseat before surrendering in Chula Vista, police said.
It's time to stuff the bus. Maybe you've seen the huge bus making stops around down collecting school supplies for kids in need.
Producer Blake Alexander and director Corbin Schweitzer joined forces to create “SOS: Salton Sea Walk”, a film dedicated to bringing awareness to the gradual depletion of water in the Salton Sea.
Rep. Darrell Issa, who serves on the Committee of Foreign Affairs, joined News 8 Morning Extra Wednesday morning to talk about strategy and possible solutions to the dispute between the U.S. and North Korea.
Temperatures are expected to be slightly above average beginning Wednesday and continuing through the weekend.