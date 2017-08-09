Immunization rates up as school year approaches - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Immunization rates up as school year approaches

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - It's back to school time.

California law says children need to be immunized if they aren't already.

Immunization rates for kindergartners are up to 94.7 percent in San Diego county and statewide.

Under current state law, medical exemptions from a licensed physician are still valid but exemptions for personal beliefs are not.

