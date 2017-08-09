Spring Valley SWAT Standoff: SDPD identify Gaslamp shooting suspect

SPRING VALLEY (CNS) - A SWAT team surrounded a home near Mount Miguel High School Wednesday to try to flush out a man suspected of involvement in the wounding of a sheriff's deputy, but he was not found inside, according to police and reports from the scene.

San Diego police went to the house in the 1600 block of Tarleton Street in Spring Valley about 3 p.m., Officer Mark Herring said.

After trying in vain for about 45 minutes to contact the wanted person, the personnel called in the special weapons and tactics squad.

The suspect was not found inside.

A police spokesman who was not at the scene said the wanted person's name was not immediately available and he could not confirm reports from the scene that he was sought in connection with the wounding early Monday of sheriff's Deputy Jason Philpot in San Diego's Gaslamp District.

Philpot was walking with a group of people, including two off-duty Escondido police officers, when a long-haired man armed with a pistol confronted them in the 500 block of Island Avenue about 1:15 a.m. Monday, police said.

The deputy tried in vain to wrest away the weapon, and during the struggle it repeatedly discharged, wounding him three times in the shoulder, Officer John Buttle said. A man walking nearby was injured in the arm by an apparent stray round.

Following the gunfire, the assailant fled to the south and east.

Medics took Philpot to UCSD Medical Center in Hillcrest. The other victim drove himself to a hospital, SDPD Lt. Ernesto Servin said. Both were expected to recover.

It was unclear what prompted the violence.

"We know there was a confrontation," Servin told reporters. "But what was said? We don't know exactly."

Investigators were reviewed images of the incident captured by surveillance cameras at several businesses in the busy downtown district two blocks south of Westfield Horton Plaza mall.

The assailant may have been with a companion at the time of the fracas, according Servin.

Philpot has been employed by the San Diego County Sheriff's Department for 11 years and serves in the agency's Emergency Services Division.