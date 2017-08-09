SWAT team sent to Spring Valley after officers serving warrant call for help

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — A SWAT team has been sent to the 1600 block of Tarleton Street, near the intersection of Jamacha Road and state Route 125 in Spring Valley, according to San Diego police.

The reason for the call-out of the special-operations personnel is not immediately clear, a department spokesman says.

Officers were reportedly serving a warrant in the area when the call for SWAT was made.

This is a developing news story. Check back for updates.