Deputy Shot: New information from fellow off-duty officer

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) – A suspect remains on the loose after shooting an off-duty officer in the early morning hours of Monday in the Gaslamp District.

Jason Philpot, 35, is an 11 year veteran of the San Diego County Sheriff's Department Emergency Services Division, which includes the bomb squad, arson and swat teams.

On Wednesday, one of the off-duty Escondido police officers that was with Philpot during the shooting spoke with News 8.

The Escondido SWAT officer, who asked not to be identified because he works undercover, was among the group hanging out late Sunday in the Gaslamp district.

He had attended the Metallica concert and said he met up with Deputy Jason Philpot and his two brothers after it ended.

The Escondido officer said he had a drink at Barley Mash and then everyone began to leave – it was around 1:15 a.m., on Monday.

According to the Escondido officer, they were walking near 6th and Island when argument suddenly erupted.

On Tuesday, Jason’s brother, Josh, told News 8 the initial confrontation was between him and the suspect.

“As I am walking, the gentleman I passed has some sort of issue with me for whatever season and got aggressive with me. He proceeded to show me his revolver in his waistband and coming at me as soon as I saw that, I said, ‘this guy’s got a gun,’” said Josh.

Josh said his brother, Jason, sprang into action there was a struggle over the gun.

The Escondido SWAT officer said he and his partner were about 15 to 20 yards in front of them when he heard the gunfire.

“Within seconds I saw Jason who had been shot. It’s a tragedy no matter which way you cut it,” he said.

The Escondido officer said he rushed to help his friend, who had been shot once in the upper chest and twice in the arm.

“He was losing a lot of blood and knew it. He was in great spirits. He was literally telling me, ‘I’m ok, I’m ok,’” he said.

Jason has since been released from the hospital.

When asked what he believes sparked the confrontation, the Escondido officer said, “I wish I knew. I wish I had a magic ball. I didn’t see anything that proved anything.”

Meanwhile, police said they have surveillance video of the suspect, but have chosen not to release it because they said it could compromise the investigation.

A bystander from out of state was also shot during the incident – 31-year-old Vladimir Shvets. He was hit in the forearm but is recovering.

