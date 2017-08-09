Helping grieving families, one stitch at a time

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — For the past 15 years, a dedicated group of volunteers at Sharp Hospice Care, has sewn "memory bears" for those who have lost a loved one.

In Wednesday's Zevely Zone, Jeff's visits La Mesa where healing hands are hard at work.

Sharp Hospice Care sewed "memory bears" for victims of the Challenger Space Shuttle tragedy and 9/11.

At 5:40 pm in the Zevely Zone: Watch Sharp HospiceCare volunteers sew Memory Bears for those who lost loved ones. @CBS8 @sharphealthcare pic.twitter.com/OcDofbYeEu — Jeff Zevely (@JeffNews8) August 9, 2017

