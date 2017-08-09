Helping grieving families, one stitch at a time - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Helping grieving families, one stitch at a time

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — For the past 15 years, a dedicated group of volunteers at Sharp Hospice Care, has sewn "memory bears" for those who have lost a loved one. 

In Wednesday's Zevely Zone, Jeff's visits La Mesa where healing hands are hard at work. 

Sharp Hospice Care sewed "memory bears" for victims of the Challenger Space Shuttle tragedy and 9/11. 

For more information on the program click here

Some of the footage in this video story was shot using a GoPro camera. 

