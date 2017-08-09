Helping grieving families, one stitch at a time

For the past 15 years, a dedicated group of volunteers at Sharp Hospice Care, has sewn "memory bears" for those who have lost a loved one.
Next month, a new comedy called "Battle of the Sexes" starring Steve Carell and Emma Stone will hit the theaters.
the San Diego County Office of Education reports there are more than 23,000 homeless students in our county. Many of these students don't know how to swim.
Almost to the day, 27-years-ago, Roseanne Barr sang the National Anthem before a Padres game - creating a national controversy.
Before Brad Pitt and Julia Roberts became famous, actors like Ginger Rogers and James Cagney were the biggest names on the big screen - and one man knew them all.
On any given day, the happiest person you'll find at Moonlight Beach is a man living his life in a wheelchair.
The Carlsbad-based company Go Pro is asking for help to reunite a camera with a family that lost it this summer in San Diego.
Shaking a person's hand can be a delicate dance. How hard do you squeeze? And how long do you hold on?