SDPD identify suspect wanted for shooting of an off-duty deputy in the Gaslamp

As the new school year approaches, the number of California students being vaccinated is slightly up from last year - a year after a law requiring students to be vaccinated took effect.
Authorities Wednesday identified the outstanding suspect wanted in the shooting of an off-duty lawman and a bystander near Petco Park.
A Navy veteran has been arrested in Southern California for allegedly poisoning and maiming his neighbors' dogs, dousing them with acid and gouging one animal's eye.
A SWAT team surrounded a home near Mount Miguel High School Wednesday to try to flush out a man suspected of involvement in the wounding of a sheriff's deputy, but he was not found inside, according to police and reports from the scene.
August is here and many families are preparing for the new school year. The Nurse Practitioners at CVS Minute Clinic said that means making sure the kids are to date on their vaccines.
The latest legal challenge to the city of San Diego's revived plans to remove vehicles from the center of Balboa Park was rejected by a judge, the City Attorney's Office announced Wednesday.
Search and rescue teams in Fresno County say the man who drowned in a raging river was an experienced outdoorsman from San Diego.
For the past 15 years, a dedicated group of volunteers at Sharp Hospice Care, has sewn "memory bears" for those who have lost a loved one.
A suspect remains on the loose after shooting an off-duty officer in the early morning hours of Monday in the Gaslamp District.
A man who sold heroin to a woman at an East County taco shop, leading to her fatal overdose, was sentenced Wednesday to a year in jail, after which he will be supervised by probation officers for seven years.