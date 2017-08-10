CA Assemblyman Todd Gloria talks housing shortage, Tijuana sewage

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - California State Assemblyman Todd Gloria (D-78) joined News 8 Morning Extra Thursday to talk about a couple of issues plaguing San Diego. He also presented News 8’s Dan Cohen with a prestigious award from the brass in Sacramento.

A new report from the San Diego Association of Realtors has revealed some discouraging statistics. According to the report, single-family home sales fell 20 percent from June to July, and the median price of the ones that did sell came with a hefty tag of around $620,000.

Assemblyman Gloria has recognized the shortage of housing in San Diego, and throughout the state, and has been working with other politicians to end the crisis. He helped craft a package of bills- SB-35, SB-2 and SB-3- aimed at fixing the shortage that Governor Jerry Brown has indicated he would be willing to sign if passed by the legislature.

Aside from housing, the region, Imperial Beach and Coronado in particular, has been let down by sewage infrastructure in Tijuana, Mexico, that has seen thousands of gallons of sewage make its way into the Tijuana river valley and onto California beaches.

Gloria, along with Senator Ben Hueso (D-CA), recently introduced SB-507 which would commit $2.1 million to water treatment infrastructure along the U.S.-Mexico Border and keep sewage from reaching the Pacific Ocean.

Working w/ Sen. Hueso, we've introduced #SB507 to help clean up the Tijuana River Valley. See this video for more: https://t.co/U5tc675d2U. pic.twitter.com/1ecvQGg2PG — Asm. Todd Gloria (@AsmToddGloria) August 8, 2017

After touching on the serious issues, Gloria thought some congratulations were in order for Dan Cohen who on Saturday celebrated his 15th work anniversary at KFMB. Dan was elated to receive a certificate of recognition from Gloria on behalf of the California State Assembly for his 15 years of outstanding journalism and service to the people of San Diego.

Huge milestone! Just reached 15 years at KFMB (8/5/02)! Beyond thankful for these women and to you San Diego for making team @CBS8 #1! pic.twitter.com/xXQ6ySEc2M — Dan Cohen (@DanCohenNews8) August 7, 2017