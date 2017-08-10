Camp Pendleton Marine awarded medal for saving driver

As the new school year approaches, the number of California students being vaccinated is slightly up from last year - a year after a law requiring students to be vaccinated took effect.
For seven years, “The Glass Castle” (2005) found itself on the New York Times’ Bestseller list. On Friday, the highly-anticipated movie version is debuting in theaters.
A building at NAS North Island was named Thursday in honor of a 102-year-old hero of the World War II Battle of Midway who became one of the Navy's first black chiefs.
California State Assemblyman Todd Gloria (D-78) joined News 8 Morning Extra Thursday to talk about a couple of issues plaguing San Diego.
A Marine once based at Camp Pendleton has been awarded a prestigious non-combat medal for saving the driver of an overturned vehicle at the base north of Oceanside.
A Navy veteran has been arrested in Southern California for allegedly poisoning and maiming his neighbors' dogs, dousing them with acid and gouging one animal's eye.
Authorities Wednesday identified the outstanding suspect wanted in the shooting of an off-duty lawman and a bystander near Petco Park.
Former Poway Unified School District Superintendent John Collins is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday in a downtown San Diego courtroom on charges of misappropriating public funds and filing a false financial disclosure form.
The latest legal challenge to the city of San Diego's revived plans to remove vehicles from the center of Balboa Park was rejected by a judge, the City Attorney's Office announced Wednesday.