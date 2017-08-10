Behind "The Glass Castle" with the star-studded cast

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - For seven years, “The Glass Castle” (2005) found itself on the New York Times’ Bestseller list. On Friday, the highly-anticipated movie version is debuting in theaters.

Woody Harrelson and Naomi Watts combine for the roles of parents to young lady turned New York City gossip columnist, and author of the original book, Jeannette Walls (played by Oscar winner Brie Larson).

The film documents her childhood development under her eccentric, minimalist parents who she loved dearly despite going hungry some nights. When her career takes her to the Big Apple and her parents follow- they squat on the streets while she lives on Park Avenue- Walls struggles to disassociate with them for fear of ridicule from friends and forbiddance by her employer to report on the rich and famous.

News 8’s entertainment correspondent Kelli Gillespie spoke with Walls, Larson and Harrelson, as well as her old friend and director of the film, Destin Daniel Cretton, for a first-hand preview of the new movie.

