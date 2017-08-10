Burgers and Brews Invitational returns to San Diego

Two people were killed in a crash on southbound Interstate 15 near West Bernardo Drive, the California Highway Patrol confirmed.
Alex and Vicki Masters are devoted parents. Their 8-year-old son Vincent has his own area of the living room for his Lego bricks, and a baby gate keeps his 8-month-old brother, Gabriel, away from the small choking hazards. The baby can crawl across a brightly blanketed room, all under the gaze of his brother and stay-at-home dad.
Have you ever wanted to bowl with Padres legends like Heath Bell or Randy Jones? How about current players like Wil Myers or Jhoulys Chacin? Well, you can do just that the Padres’ Basebowl event next week.
The best burgers in town coupled with the most popular breweries returns to Del Mar Racetrack Saturday.
The San Diego Police Department has released composite sketches of two suspects involved in a home invasion and sexual assault in University Heights on Tuesday morning.
A new barracks at Naval Air Station North Island was named Thursday in honor of a 102-year-old hero of the World War II Battle of Midway who became one of the Navy's first black chiefs.
For seven years, “The Glass Castle” (2005) found itself on the New York Times’ Bestseller list. On Friday, the highly-anticipated movie version is debuting in theaters.
As the new school year approaches, the number of California students being vaccinated is slightly up from last year - a year after a law requiring students to be vaccinated took effect.
California State Assemblyman Todd Gloria (D-78) joined News 8 Morning Extra Thursday to talk about a couple of issues plaguing San Diego.
A Marine once based at Camp Pendleton has been awarded a prestigious non-combat medal for saving the driver of an overturned vehicle at the base north of Oceanside.