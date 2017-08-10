Bowl with big leaguers at the Padres Basebowl charity event - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Bowl with big leaguers at the Padres Basebowl charity event

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Have you ever wanted to bowl with Padres legends like Heath Bell or Randy Jones? How about current players like Wil Myers or Jhoulys Chacin?

Well, you can do just that the Padres’ Basebowl event next week at East Village Tavern and Bowl.

Jones and Tom Seidler joined News 8’s Dan Cohen and Heather Myers Thursday on Morning Extra to talk about the one-of-a-kind event and how you can get involved.

For more information go to www.Padres.com/basebowl.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.