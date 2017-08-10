2 killed in crash on SB I-15 near W. Bernardo Dr., Sig Alert iss - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

2 killed in crash on SB I-15 near W. Bernardo Dr., Sig Alert issued

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Two people were killed in a crash on southbound Interstate 15 near West Bernardo Drive in Rancho Bernardo, the California Highway Patrol confirmed.

According to a tweet from Cal Trans, all southbound I-15 lanes are shut down and vehicles are being detoured to southbound I-15 Express Lanes. Cal Trans also tweeted that a vehicle went through a guardrail.

