3 killed in rollover crash on SB I-15 following Border Patrol pursuit

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8/CNS) - Three people were killed and a fourth was severely injured this afternoon when an SUV involved in a Border Patrol pursuit crashed off Interstate 15 near Lake Hodges at high speed and plunged into a deep ravine, authorities reported.

The southbound vehicle had been traveling at around 100 mph prior to veering off the freeway about 1:15 p.m., smashing through a guardrail and a fence and tumbling roughly 120 feet down the roadside embankment, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Border Patrol gives update shortly after 5 p.m.

Two of the four occupants of the SUV died at the site of the crash just south of West Bernardo Drive, CHP Officer Jake Sanchez said. Medics took the other two to Palomar Medical Center in Escondido, where one was pronounced dead. The other was admitted for treatment of major trauma.

U.S. Border Patrol personnel were at the scene of accident shortly after it occurred. Preliminary indications were that had been tailing the SUV when it crashed off the interstate, CHP Officer Tommy Doerr said.

To allow for investigation of the deadly wreck, the CHP closed all the non-carpool southbound lanes in the area, three lanes reopened shortly before 5 p.m.

Get the latest News 8 Traffic update »



CHP preparing to open at least one, possibly 2 lanes of traffic SB 15. HOV lanes still open as well. — Brandon Lewis (@BrandonNews8) August 10, 2017

JUST IN: 3rd person dead following crash on I-15S possibly involved in a Border Patrol pursuit. Awaiting update from Border Patrol. — Brandon Lewis (@BrandonNews8) August 10, 2017

Update: All SB lanes of I-15 at W. Bernardo Dr. are closed. All vehicles will be detoured to the SB I-15 Express Lanes. #SDCaltransAlert — Caltrans San Diego (@SDCaltrans) August 10, 2017