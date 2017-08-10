Body found on base may be missing Scripps Ranch man

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - The possible remains of a missing Scripps Ranch man were found Thursday on the Marine Corps Air Station in Miramar.

On Thursday, the San Diego Police Department was notified by personnel from the Naval Criminal Investigative Service that human remains were found on the eastern edge of Marine Corps Air Station Miramar.

Taiheng Sun left his home in the Rancho Encantada neighborhood on June 15, for a walk, but never returned.

Sun's last confirmed sighting was on June 15.

Video surveillance recorded the elderly man with Alzheimer's walking eastbound on Stonebridge Parkway and entering the parking lot of Mission Trails Park.

He was last seen wearing a blue baseball cap, blue long sleeve shirt, white jacket, dark pants, and gray vans.

The San Diego Police Department, San Diego Sheriff's Department Search and Rescue Unit, MCAS Miramar personnel, and numerous community members from the Scripps Ranch Neighborhood searched for Sun at the time of his disappearance, but he was not located.

The San Diego Police Department is working with NCIS, the San Diego County Sheriff's Department and the San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office to identify and recover the remains. The remains are not visually recognizable and forensic testing will be needed to identify them.

Clothing found at the scene are consistent with clothing worn by Sun when he was reported missing.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Missing Persons Unit at (619) 531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.

Statements from Search coordinators and family:

"We are deeply saddened but appreciate all of the help we received and are grateful that there is closure."

- Taiheng's Son, Chris Sen.

"It is with heavy hearts that we share that police believe they have found Mr. Tai Sun, the 85-year-old man who went missing in June. The family has been notified and is awaiting medical verification prior to confirmation. According to the SDPD, he was found on East MCAS Miramar, about 3 miles south from where he was last seen at the entrance of Sycamore Park at the end of Stonebridge Parkway. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family."

- Scripps Ranch Civic Association (SRCA)



