Possible remains of missing Scripps Ranch man found two months after he went missing

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - The possible remains of a missing Scripps Ranch man were found Thursday on the Marine Corps Air Station in Miramar.

On Thursday, the San Diego Police Department was notified by personnel from the Naval Criminal Investigative Service that human remains were found on the eastern edge of Marine Corps Air Station Miramar.

Tai Heng left his home in the Rancho Encantada neighborhood on June 15, for a walk, but never returned.

Sun's last confirmed sighting was on June 15th.

Video surveillance recorded him walking eastbound on Stonebridge Parkway and entering the parking lot of Mission Trails Park.

He was last seen wearing a blue baseball cap, blue long sleeve shirt, white jacket, dark pants, and gray vans.

The San Diego Police Department, San Diego Sheriff's Department Search and Rescue Unit, MCAS Miramar personnel, and numerous community members from the Scripps Ranch Neighborhood searched for Sun at the time of his disappearance, but he was not located.

The San Diego Police Department is working with NCIS, the San Diego County Sheriff's Department and the San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office to identify and recover the remains. The remains are not visually recognizable and forensic testing will be needed to identify them.

Clothing found at the scene are consistent with clothing worn by Sun when he was reported missing.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Missing Persons Unit at (619) 531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.

