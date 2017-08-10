Manhunt: News 8 investigation into deputy shooting suspect

Three people were killed and a fourth was severely injured this afternoon when an SUV involved in a Border Patrol pursuit crashed off Interstate 15 near Lake Hodges at high speed and plunged into a deep ravine, authorities reported.
Despite an hours-long SWAT standoff in Spring Valley Wednesday, 37-year-old Ray Pitoau remains on the run Thursday.
The possible remains of a missing Scripps Ranch man were found Thursday on the Marine Corps Air Station in Miramar.
Poway-based General Atomics Aeronautical Systems will provide the city of San Diego with the use of an aircraft to improve communication between firefighters during wildfires, the mayor's office announced Thursday.
Former Poway Unified School District Superintendent John Collins pleaded not guilty today to charges he misappropriated more than $345,000 in public funds, including putting in for vacation time already used and using a district credit card for personal expenses.
Alex and Vicki Masters are devoted parents. Their 8-year-old son Vincent has his own area of the living room for his Lego bricks, and a baby gate keeps his 8-month-old brother, Gabriel, away from the small choking hazards. The baby can crawl across a brightly blanketed room, all under the gaze of his brother and stay-at-home dad.
Have you ever wanted to bowl with Padres legends like Heath Bell or Randy Jones? How about current players like Wil Myers or Jhoulys Chacin? Well, you can do just that the Padres’ Basebowl event next week.
The best burgers in town coupled with the most popular breweries returns to Del Mar Racetrack Saturday.
The San Diego Police Department has released composite sketches of two suspects involved in a home invasion and sexual assault in University Heights on Tuesday morning.
A new barracks at Naval Air Station North Island was named Thursday in honor of a 102-year-old hero of the World War II Battle of Midway who became one of the Navy's first black chiefs.