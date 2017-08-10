Only the gnome knows, and he's not talking - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Only the gnome knows, and he's not talking

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — Garden gnomes go missing every day... but not with a ransom note. 

In Thursday's Zevely Zone, Jeff's visits Santee to meet a homeowner and her weary world traveler. 

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.