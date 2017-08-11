Two stabbed in the back in Mira Mesa - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Two stabbed in the back in Mira Mesa

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Two people were stabbed in the back Thursday night in the Mira Mesa area of San Diego.

The stabbings were reported about 7:35 p.m. in the 8600 block of Flanders Drive, according to San Diego police Officer Robert Heims.

Both victims were taken to a hospital. It was unclear how seriously they were injured, but there were no immediate indications the wounds were life- threatening, Heims said.

The victims' ages and genders weren't released and no suspect information was made available.

