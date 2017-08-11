Suicide barriers considered for Coronado Bay Bridge - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Suicide barriers considered for Coronado Bay Bridge

Posted: Updated:

CORONADO (NEWS 8) - The public on Thursday had the chance to weigh in on the possibility of putting suicide barriers on the Coronado Bay Bridge. 

The number of people who have jumped to their death from the iconic span has gone up in recent years. 

News 8's Richard Allyn reports from Barrio Logan with some of the ideas that were discussed during the public meeting. 

