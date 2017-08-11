Armed robbery at Spring Valley Marijuana dispensary

SPRING VALLEY (NEWS 8) - Sheriff's Deputies are searching for as many as three men wanted in connection to an armed robbery at a marijuana dispensary Thursday night in Spring Valley.

In robbery took place in the 3600 block of Bancroft Drive.

Preliminary reports indicate the three suspects, one or more them, were armed. They were last seen taking off in a vehicle.

It is not known what - if anything - was taken in the robbery, or if anyone was hurt.

