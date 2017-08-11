Fire breathers and spy shenanigans at Tiki Oasis festival - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Fire breathers and spy shenanigans at Tiki Oasis festival

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - The world’s largest and longest-running tiki festival is entertaining island lifestyle lovers and spy fiction buffs this weekend in San Diego.

It seems like an odd pairing- espionage and aloha- but that’s exactly the point. Tiki Oasis brings with it a new theme every year.

Fire eater and aquatic performer Marina and Dan Bierderman, expert on everything spy, joined News 8’s Dan Cohen to talk about the weekend-long event and the cool things you’ll see if you go.

Tiki Oasis kicked off Thursday at Bali Hai on Shelter Island and continues Friday through Sunday at the Crowne Plaza in Mission Valley.

Tiki Oasis features DJs, live performances, art and food, and burlesque shows for adults and intriguing spy-related entertainment. More information at TikiOasis.com.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.