Fire breathers and spy shenanigans at Tiki Oasis festival

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - The world’s largest and longest-running tiki festival is entertaining island lifestyle lovers and spy fiction buffs this weekend in San Diego.

It seems like an odd pairing- espionage and aloha- but that’s exactly the point. Tiki Oasis brings with it a new theme every year.

Fire eater and aquatic performer Marina and Dan Bierderman, expert on everything spy, joined News 8’s Dan Cohen to talk about the weekend-long event and the cool things you’ll see if you go.

Tiki Oasis kicked off Thursday at Bali Hai on Shelter Island and continues Friday through Sunday at the Crowne Plaza in Mission Valley.

Tiki Oasis features DJs, live performances, art and food, and burlesque shows for adults and intriguing spy-related entertainment. More information at TikiOasis.com.