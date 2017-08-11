Taiko Jam: Celebrating Japanese drumming in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Hundreds of world class Japanese drummers are in town for their national convention.



And the highlight of the event is something called Taiko Jam!



It's a first for San Diego and now you get a chance to see them perform this weekend at UC San Diego. Taiko Jam is the keynote concert of the North American Taiko Conference.



News 8's Ashley Jacobs reports with more on this unique art and its history.

