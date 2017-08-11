Donate to feed San Diego students, end lunch shaming

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Kids all over San Diego are getting a special gift from the School Lunch Fairy.

The School Lunch Fairy is working to raise funds to pay off school lunch debts around the country and provide lunches for students that are food insecure.

Gary Petill, San Diego Unified School District’s director of food & nutrition services, Gary Petill, joined News 8’s Angie Lee on Friday to talk about the charity’s mission and its efforts locally to put food on the lunch table for San Diego kids.

School Lunch Fairy is hosting a free BBQ Friday at 12 p.m. at the Allied Gardens Park & Recreation Center at 5155 Greenbrier Ave.

Kids will be treated to live performances from Dalton Rapatonni, The House on Cliff and Lauren Carnahan who are helping to raise money as part of a nationwide tour with School Lunch Fairy.

To donate, visit www.SchoolLunchFairy.org.