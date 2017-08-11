Celebrating 40 years of Star Wars with film set architect Alan Roderick-Jones

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - If you’ve seen “Star Wars Episode IV: A New Hope” then you know about the famous cantina scene.

Whether or not you think Han shot first, there’s one thing we can all agree on. The set from that scene, and all the others throughout the movie, are all awesome.

Here to talk about it all is the man who helped design them- Alan Roderick-Jones.

Roderick-Jones is in town for the Oceanside Festival but had time to stop by the News 8 Morning Extra set and chat about Star Wars and his cool designs with Dan Cohen.

He’ll be at the Sunshine Brooks theater Saturday morning signing autographs and auctioning off signed graphic memorabilia from the film.

Visit OSideFilm.org for more information.