Celebrating 40 years of Star Wars with film set architect Alan Roderick-Jones

If you’ve seen “Star Wars Episode IV: A New Hope” then you know about the famous cantina scene. Whether or not you think Han shot first, there’s one thing we can all agree on.
Hundreds of world class Japanese drummers are in town for their national convention. And the highlight of the event is something called Taiko Jam!
Despite rumors of its death, the Healthy California Act, a bill that would create a massive single payer insurance system for nearly all 39 million Golden State residents, is alive and, in the eyes of its supporters, imperative.
The public on Thursday had the chance to weigh in on the possibility of putting suicide barriers on the Coronado Bay Bridge.
The possible remains of a missing Scripps Ranch man were found Thursday on the Marine Corps Air Station in Miramar.
The world’s largest and longest-running tiki festival is entertaining island lifestyle lovers and spy fiction buffs this weekend in San Diego.
With the future of Qualcomm Stadium up in the air, a report scheduled to be presented to the San Diego City Council's Smart Growth and Land Use Committee Friday says the venue is scheduled to host roughly 570 events through the end of the fiscal year.
A surge of wet air will bring humidity levels back up Friday in San Diego County with the monsoonal moisture bringing a slight chance of afternoon thunderstorms over the mountains and deserts over the next two days.
Three people were killed and a fourth was severely injured this afternoon when an SUV involved in a Border Patrol pursuit crashed off Interstate 15 near Lake Hodges at high speed and plunged into a deep ravine, authorities reported.