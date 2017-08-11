County park pairs technology with outdoors for kids - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

County park pairs technology with outdoors for kids

Video Report By Ashley Jacobs, Reporter
SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - A new program at Guajome Regional Park is pairing the great outdoors with technology.

It's called 'TRACK Trails' and it's designed to improve child health and wellness, all while making learning fun. The trail is an easy out-and-back trail that traverses through .9 miles of diverse Southern California habitats. 

