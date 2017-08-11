Zoo Day: Caracal and Summer Safari

They may look like lynxes, but there's no relation. Instead, the caracal is part of the small cat family. It's Zoo Day!
With the qualified "SoccerCity" development initiative putting a damper on alternative proposals for the Qualcomm Stadium property, other future uses for the land could be determined by an update of the Mission Valley Community Plan that's in the works, city officials said Friday.
If you’ve seen “Star Wars Episode IV: A New Hope” then you know about the famous cantina scene. Whether or not you think Han shot first, there’s one thing we can all agree on.
Hundreds of world class Japanese drummers are in town for their national convention. And the highlight of the event is something called Taiko Jam!
Despite rumors of its death, the Healthy California Act, a bill that would create a massive single payer insurance system for nearly all 39 million Golden State residents, is alive and, in the eyes of its supporters, imperative.
The public on Thursday had the chance to weigh in on the possibility of putting suicide barriers on the Coronado Bay Bridge.