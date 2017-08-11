Zoo Day: Caracal and Summer Safari - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Zoo Day: Caracal and Summer Safari

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - They may look like lynxes, but there's no relation.
     
Instead, the caracal is part of the small cat family.
     
Callie Jordheim with the San Diego Zoo Safari Park tells us all about the caracal.

