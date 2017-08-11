Accused Dog Attacker: Man faces judge an a lot of angry people

Any surfer will tell you, when you're riding on the nose of a surfboard, sometimes you take one on the chin.
The threat of a nuclear war has many Americans feeling anxious, especially those with loved ones in Guam.
An Oceanside man accused of torturing and disfiguring his next-door neighbors' dogs over a period of months, poisoning them, burning them with acid and gouging out one of their eyes, pleaded not guilty Friday to felony animal neglect and animal cruelty and misdemeanor vandalism.
Despite rumors of its death, the Healthy California Act, a bill that would create a massive single payer insurance system for nearly all 39 million Golden State residents, is alive and, in the eyes of its supporters, imperative.
The only woman in the Navy SEAL training pipeline has dropped out, a Navy special warfare official confirmed Friday.
The City Council approved spending $4 million to boost an equipment and uniform allowance for San Diego police officers on Friday in an effort to stem the flow of sworn personnel toward other law enforcement agencies.
They may look like lynxes, but there's no relation. Instead, the caracal is part of the small cat family. It's Zoo Day!
With the qualified "SoccerCity" development initiative putting a damper on alternative proposals for the Qualcomm Stadium property, other future uses for the land could be determined by an update of the Mission Valley Community Plan that's in the works, city officials said Friday.