Anxious San Diegans with loved ones in Guam

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) – The threat of a nuclear war has many Americans feeling anxious, especially those with loved ones in Guam.

President Donald Trump on Friday again delivered a bold warning to North Korea, tweeting that the U.S. military is "locked and loaded" if the isolated rogue nation acts "unwisely," escalating an exchange of threats between the nuclear-armed nations.

Trump tweeted: "Military solutions are now fully in place, locked and loaded, should North Korea act unwisely. Hopefully Kim Jong Un will find another path!"

Two days earlier, North Korea laid out its plans to strike near Guam with unsettling specificity, there was no observable march toward combat. U.S. officials said there was no major movement of U.S. military assets to the region, nor were there signs Pyongyang was actively preparing for war.

Tension between North Korea and the U.S., was the hot topic over the thrice weekly lunch at the Guam Club.

Barbara Ann Lizama is an Army veteran. “I am from Guam. I was born and raised on Guam and I’ve lived here for 25 years.

Barbara said she does not feel the threat, but her mother, who lives on the U.S., territory, is reminded of the Japanese occupation of her homeland.

“I don’t feel a threat, really – because we have gone a long way from WWII. My mom’s fear is real because she’s gone through WWII. She’s a survivor. I just have faith in our firepower. I am not afraid, but I worry about my family at home,” she said.

Guam put out an advisory to residents on how to build an emergency kit and planning advice for a missile attack.

It’s a reiteration of a pamphlet handed out years ago during a previous threat.

Jess Cruz is the president of the local Sons and Daughters of Guam.

“You can take the boy out of the country, but you can’t take the culture out of the boy,” he said.

Sons and Daughters of Guam is a group committed to preserving the culture of the local Chamorro People.

“I’m always hoping the conflict is resolved diplomatically, but I do not know what is going to happen,” he said.

On Friday, Mr. Trump offered reassurance to residents of Guam, saying 'I feel that they will be very safe' despite North Korea's threats.