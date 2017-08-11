Zevely Zone: If you're not hanging ten, then you're not surfing - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Zevely Zone: If you're not hanging ten, then you're not surfing

Posted: Updated:

OCEANSIDE (NEWS 8) - Any surfer will tell you, when you're riding on the nose of a surfboard, sometimes you take one on the chin. 

In Friday's Zevely Zone, Jeff went to the Oceanside Pier where the surf was up. 

The 33rd Annual Oceanside Longboard Surfing Club contest, which is sponsored by Tri City Medical Center, takes place this weekend and is filled with festivities. 

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.