Taking Its Toll: San Diegan getting traffic fines from Bay Area

A live flash-bang grenade was found in a carry-on bag at Lindbergh Field earlier this month, the Transportation Security Administration revealed Friday.
A News 8 viewer continually receives traffic violations in the mail from a San Francisco toll company, but the problem is she has not been to the Bay Area in decades.
Any surfer will tell you, when you're riding on the nose of a surfboard, sometimes you take one on the chin.
The threat of a nuclear war has many Americans feeling anxious, especially those with loved ones in Guam.
An Oceanside man accused of torturing and disfiguring his next-door neighbors' dogs over a period of months, poisoning them, burning them with acid and gouging out one of their eyes, pleaded not guilty Friday to felony animal neglect and animal cruelty and misdemeanor vandalism.
Despite rumors of its death, the Healthy California Act, a bill that would create a massive single payer insurance system for nearly all 39 million Golden State residents, is alive and, in the eyes of its supporters, imperative.
The only woman in the Navy SEAL training pipeline has dropped out, a Navy special warfare official confirmed Friday.
The City Council approved spending $4 million to boost an equipment and uniform allowance for San Diego police officers on Friday in an effort to stem the flow of sworn personnel toward other law enforcement agencies.
They may look like lynxes, but there's no relation. Instead, the caracal is part of the small cat family. It's Zoo Day!