Traffic Alert: La Jolla residents fed up with dangerous drivers

Long time La Jolla residents on Friday said they are fed up with dangerous driving in their neighborhood and want something done.
The threat of a nuclear war has many Americans feeling anxious, especially those with loved ones in Guam.
Jose Pirela hit a tiebreaking home run leading off the eighth inning, Manuel Margot added two solo homers and the San Diego Padres beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 4-3 on Friday night.
The only woman in the Navy SEAL training pipeline has dropped out, a Navy special warfare official confirmed Friday.
Two former executives for a foreign defense contractor were sentenced in San Diego Frdiay to prison terms in connection with a scheme through which the company received proprietary military information from Navy officials in exchange for cash, luxury hotel stays and the services of prostitutes.
A live flash-bang grenade was found in a carry-on bag at Lindbergh Field earlier this month, the Transportation Security Administration revealed Friday.
A News 8 viewer continually receives traffic violations in the mail from a San Francisco toll company, but the problem is she has not been to the Bay Area in decades.
Any surfer will tell you, when you're riding on the nose of a surfboard, sometimes you take one on the chin.
An Oceanside man accused of torturing and disfiguring his next-door neighbors' dogs over a period of months, poisoning them, burning them with acid and gouging out one of their eyes, pleaded not guilty Friday to felony animal neglect and animal cruelty and misdemeanor vandalism.
Despite rumors of its death, the Healthy California Act, a bill that would create a massive single payer insurance system for nearly all 39 million Golden State residents, is alive and, in the eyes of its supporters, imperative.