Traffic Alert: La Jolla residents fed up with dangerous drivers

LA JOLLA (NEWS 8) – Long time La Jolla residents on Friday said they are fed up with dangerous driving in their neighborhood and want something done.

Residents said that for years they have been dealing with drivers going too fast and not obeying the rules of the road.

Last month, an elderly driver flew through Gretchen Hills’ home – which is 100 years old and was recently remodeled to be rented out. It is now boarded up.

Hills has lived at the La Jolla intersection of Torrey Pines and East Ivanhoe since 1966. “I heard a crash and because there are so many crashes at this intersection, I didn’t come running out,” she said.

According to Hills, the elderly driver ran a red light, knocked out a new fence and slammed into the chimney – taking out the front of Hills’ home.

In the past, drivers have fallen asleep – hitting a light pole and knocking out power at the intersection.

Hills said she even posted signs in front of her house, but has since taken them down.

“I don’t want cars flipping into my yard,” she said.

Down the street, more hand-crafted “slow down” signs are visible on Torrey Pines – just north of La Jolla Parkway.

Despite the posted 35-miles-per-hour signs, cars continue to roar down the hill, and around a curve – at times when there is traffic backed up.

La Jolla resident John Ledingham said he saw a cyclist taken out.

“[The cyclist] smashed his head against the windshield.

Despite the posted speed limit signs, homeowners are asking for traffic calming measures.

“There is going to be a worse crash and next time, people are going to die,” said Hills.

The La Jolla Transportation and Traffic Advisory Group monthly meeting is scheduled for next Wednesday, August 16th, at 4 p.m., at the La Jolla Rec Center.

Some of the footage in this video story was shot using a GoPro camera.