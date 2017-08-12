Knife wielding man hits Carlsbad Sears

A robber who threatened employees with a knife at the Sears department store in Carlsbad before escaping with a stolen cell phone is still at large Saturday, according to authorities.
A surge of wet air will bring humidity levels back up Friday in San Diego County with the monsoonal moisture bringing a slight chance of afternoon thunderstorms over the mountains and deserts over the next two days.
Long time La Jolla residents on Friday said they are fed up with dangerous driving in their neighborhood and want something done.
The threat of a nuclear war has many Americans feeling anxious, especially those with loved ones in Guam.
Jose Pirela hit a tiebreaking home run leading off the eighth inning, Manuel Margot added two solo homers and the San Diego Padres beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 4-3 on Friday night.
The only woman in the Navy SEAL training pipeline has dropped out, a Navy special warfare official confirmed Friday.
Two former executives for a foreign defense contractor were sentenced in San Diego Frdiay to prison terms in connection with a scheme through which the company received proprietary military information from Navy officials in exchange for cash, luxury hotel stays and the services of prostitutes.
A live flash-bang grenade was found in a carry-on bag at Lindbergh Field earlier this month, the Transportation Security Administration revealed Friday.
A News 8 viewer continually receives traffic violations in the mail from a San Francisco toll company, but the problem is she has not been to the Bay Area in decades.
Any surfer will tell you, when you're riding on the nose of a surfboard, sometimes you take one on the chin.