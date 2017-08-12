New salsa move dedicated to unity in San Diego, between U.S. and Mexico

Locals in City Heights are using salsa dance to protest the president’s border wall project and denounce an invisible socioeconomic border that they say runs across El Cajon Boulevard.
A group gathered in Vista Saturday to protest the deaths of Jonothan Coronel and Sergio Weick, both of whom were shot and killed by San Diego County Sheriff’s Deputy Christopher Villanueva within a year of each other.
America's largest sheriff's department still lacks a policy for body cameras after years of studying the issue, so hundreds — perhaps thousands — of its deputies have taken matters into their own hands.
The Latest on the PGA Championship (all times local): 4:50 p.m. Kevin Kisner holds a one-stroke lead halfway through the third round of the PGA Championship.
Hundreds of people chanted, threw punches, hurled water bottles and unleashed chemical sprays on each other Saturday after violence erupted at a white nationalist rally in Virginia.
With the qualified "SoccerCity" development initiative putting a damper on alternative proposals for the Qualcomm Stadium property, other future uses for the land could be determined by an update of the Mission Valley Community Plan that's in the works, city officials said Friday.
Two trucks ended up in oncoming traffic after crashing on State Route 52 Saturday afternoon, bringing traffic to a halt.
SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - A suspected DUI driver was taken into custody Saturday morning after crashing into a North Park storefront.
Two people were shot and wounded early Saturday in Mission Beach. The double shooting was reported at 12:38 a.m. in the 3000 block of Mission Boulevard, said Officer Robert Heims of the San Diego Police Department.
An Oceanside man accused of torturing and disfiguring his next-door neighbors' dogs over a period of months, poisoning them, burning them with acid and gouging out one of their eyes, pleaded not guilty Friday to felony animal neglect and animal cruelty and misdemeanor vandalism.