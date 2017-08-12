New salsa move dedicated to unity in San Diego, between U.S. and Mexico

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) – Locals in City Heights are using salsa dance to protest the president’s border wall project and denounce an invisible socioeconomic border that they say runs across El Cajon Boulevard.

The El Cajon Boulevard Business Improvement Association (ECBBIA) hosted the Salsa Sabado rally as part of a series of events aimed at bridging the city of San Diego. More specifically, the low-income, refugee, immigrant and higher-income communities on either side of El Cajon Boulevard.

"It doesn't matter if you're African American, it doesn't matter if you're Chinese, if you're from Europe, South America, we can all communicate through music." salsa lesson teacher Patrick Hernandez said. "Why fight and argue when we can live and love?"

Latino-immigrant business owners and fiesta participants came together to dance in the name of peace and unity between the United States and Mexico, and the “two San Diegos” on either side of the thoroughfare.

A new salsa move, “El Puente” (The Bridge), was unveiled at the rally, which involves dancers moving apart and coming back together as one, symbolizing togetherness.

The ECBBIA is a non-profit that aims to create shared spaces along the El Cajon Boulevard corridor that foster cultural exchange, connection and business relationships between all San Diegans.