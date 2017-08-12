2 cars crash, jump median on SR-52 - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

2 cars crash, jump median on SR-52

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Two trucks ended up in oncoming traffic after crashing on State Route 52 Saturday afternoon, bringing traffic to a halt.

The trucks were traveling west near Interstate 805 when they crashed and jumped the median, according to the California Highway Patrol. One of the trucks rolled and came to a rest on its side in eastbound traffic.

The CHP said that passengers of both vehicles experienced only minor injuries.

