Local vigil held for Charlottesville protest victims

San Diego County Sheriff's deputies Sunday asked for the public's help locating the driver of a Mercedes Benz who drove over a bicyclist in Encinitas but did not stop.
A candlelight vigil is planned for Sunday night in response to the deadly protests and riot in Charlottesville, Virginia Saturday.
An ATM at a gas station across the street from MCAS Miramar was blown up Sunday morning and its cash box stolen, according to San Diego Police.
A surge of wet air will bring humidity levels back up Friday in San Diego County with the monsoonal moisture bringing a slight chance of afternoon thunderstorms over the mountains and deserts over the next two days.
Sheriff's deputies responded to a report of an explosion and fire in Poway on Sunday just before 4 a.m.
A car plowed into a crowd of people peacefully protesting a white nationalist rally Saturday in a Virginia college town, killing one person, hurting more than a dozen others and ratcheting up tension in a day full of violent confrontations.
Locals in City Heights are using salsa dance to protest the president’s border wall project and denounce an invisible socioeconomic border that they say runs across El Cajon Boulevard.
A group gathered in Vista Saturday to protest the deaths of Jonothan Coronel and Sergio Weick, both of whom were shot and killed by San Diego County Sheriff’s Deputy Christopher Villanueva within a year of each other.
America's largest sheriff's department still lacks a policy for body cameras after years of studying the issue, so hundreds — perhaps thousands — of its deputies have taken matters into their own hands.