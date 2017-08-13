Local march and vigil held in response to deadly Charlottesville protests

It was just a typical Saturday morning for one woman in Clairemont until she looked outside her window. Debbie Carver saw a bobcat and the animal's babies in her backyard. Her home sits on a canyon so Carver has heard critters in her backyard before, she just never expected to see a bobcat family in broad daylight. Carver says this encounter is one she won't soon forget.
People across San Diego County gathered Sunday night to show their support for those killed and injured during the violent clashes in Charlottesville on Saturday.
With just a week to go, many people across the U.S. are buzzing about the "Great American Eclipse."
A brush fire was extinguished Sunday after burning approximately four acres and destroying a large barn.
A Poway couple was arrested and their baby was taken into protective custody Sunday morning, when San Diego County sheriff's deputies discovered a marijuana growing operation after their house went up in flames.
A car plowed into a crowd of people peacefully protesting a white nationalist rally Saturday in a Virginia college town, killing one person, hurting more than a dozen others and ratcheting up tension in a day full of violent confrontations.
San Diego County Sheriff's deputies Sunday asked for the public's help locating the driver of a Mercedes Benz who drove over a bicyclist in Encinitas but did not stop.
An ATM at a gas station across the street from MCAS Miramar was blown up Sunday morning and its cash box stolen, according to San Diego Police.
A surge of wet air will bring humidity levels back up Friday in San Diego County with the monsoonal moisture bringing a slight chance of afternoon thunderstorms over the mountains and deserts over the next two days.