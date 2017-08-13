Local march and vigil held in response to deadly Charlottesville protests

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8/CNS) — People across San Diego County gathered Sunday night to show their support for those killed and injured during the violent clashes in Charlottesville on Saturday.

News 8's Heather Hope reports from Encinitas where the "Love is Louder" march was being held in response to the violence in the Virginia town.

The event began at 6 p.m. at Cottonwood Creek Park. The Facebook event page stated that the group would gather in unity against the domestic terrorism in Charlottesville: "We reject hate speech, hate acts, racism and will not be silent or complicit."

The group planned to march to the four corners on Hwy. 101, then walk along 101 with candles lit.

A candlelight vigil was also organized for Sunday night by Indivisible San Diego, Women's March San Diego and Together We Will, via a Facebook event page.

It is planned for 8 p.m. in front of the County Administration Center, 1600 Pacific Highway.

RELATED COVERAGE