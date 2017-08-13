Local vigils planned in response to deadly Charlottesville protests

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8/CNS) — A candlelight vigil Downtown and a march in Encinitas are planned for Sunday night in response to the deadly protests and riot in Charlottesville, Virginia Saturday.

As of Sunday afternoon, hundreds of people had RSVP'd to each event.

In Encinitas, the event called "Love is Louder" will be held at 6 p.m. at Cottonwood Creek Park. The Facebook event page states that the group will gather in unity against the domestic terrorism in Charlottesville: "We reject hate speech, hate acts, racism and will not be silent or complicit."

The group plans to march to the four corners on Hwy. 101, then walk along 101 with candles lit.

The Downtown event is being planned by Indivisible San Diego, Women's March San Diego and Together We Will, via a Facebook event page.

It is planned for 8 p.m. in front of the County Administration Center, 1600 Pacific Highway.

