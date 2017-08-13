Experiencing the 'Great American Eclipse' in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — With just a week to go, many people across the U.S. are buzzing about the "Great American Eclipse."

The eclipse takes place Monday, Aug. 21, with maximum visibility at 10:23 a.m. locally. Southern California residents we will get about 60 percent darkness at that time.

While San Diego is not in the direct path for the solar system's big show, there are still plenty of ways to enjoy the eclipse throughout the county.

For those viewing from home – or other vantage points – the key is to do so safely.

Looking directly at the sun is never safe and during the eclipse the light is intensified, which could damage your eyes.

Viewing glasses are different than normal sunglasses and will protect eyes while watching the eclipse.

These glasses are in high demand and in recent weeks NASA has issued safety warnings to educate consumers about fake eclipse viewing glasses on the market.

To make sure your glasses are safe and that they will properly block the sunlight, NASA says to look for the Certified ISO icon and the number 12312-2.

For those who would like to view the eclipse with other astronomy lovers, the Fleet Science Center will host two events – one at no charge – on the morning of Aug. 21.

The Fleet's free outdoor event will be held in the plaza in front of the center starting at 9 a.m.

Resident astronomer Dr. Lisa Will will be on hand to answer questions. Solar eclipse glasses will be available for purchase and the center will provide supplies for those wanting to make a pinhole projector.

The Fleet will also host "The NASA EDGE Megacast of the Eclipse" on the center's Giant Dome S. Doors open at 8:30 a.m. and regular admission applies.

During the Megacast, viewers will see images captured before, during and after the eclipse by 11 spacecraft, at least three NASA aircraft, more than 50 high-altitude balloons and the astronauts aboard the International Space Station - "each offering a unique vantage point for the celestial event."

For more information on the Fleet's eclipse events, click here.

San Diego City libraries are also getting in on the eclipse festivities with a "Sky Party" being hosted at several branches on Aug. 21.

These parties will include solar eclipse viewing, activities and story times.

Five library locations will also host "Solar Eclipse Workshops" on Saturday, Aug. 19, geared towards families and middle school-aged children. The workshops will detail the science behind the solar eclipse.

Click here to learn more about individual library events.

