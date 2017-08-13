Brush fire burns 4 acres in Vista, destroys barn

VISTA (NEWS 8) — A brush fire was extinguished Sunday after burning approximately four acres and destroying a large barn.

The fire was reported around 4:20 p.m. on Sunday near Highway 78 and Mar Vista Drive in Vista and threatened at least one home.

Crews from Vista, San Marcos, Oceanside and Carlsbad responded to the two-alarm fire.

A barn that was destroyed was reportedly build in the 1800s.

No injuries were reported.

Aftermath of 4 acre brush fire near the 78 and mar vista drive.. a barn was destroyed @CBS8 pic.twitter.com/T0UEkAC1Lk — Kelly Hessedal (@KellyNews8) August 14, 2017