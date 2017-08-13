Brush fire burns 4 acres in Vista, destroys barn - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Brush fire burns 4 acres in Vista, destroys barn

Video Report By Kelly Hessedal, Reporter
VISTA (NEWS 8) — A brush fire was extinguished Sunday after burning approximately four acres and destroying a large barn. 

The fire was reported around 4:20 p.m. on Sunday near Highway 78 and Mar Vista Drive in Vista and threatened at least one home. 

Crews from Vista, San Marcos, Oceanside and Carlsbad responded to the two-alarm fire. 

A barn that was destroyed was reportedly build in the 1800s. 

No injuries were reported.

