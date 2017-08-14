Local couple missing, last seen visiting Sequoia National Park

The state of California and city of San Francisco are suing the U.S. Department of Justice over President Donald Trump's sanctuary city restrictions on public safety grants.
A San Diego couple has been reported missing in Central California after they never returned last week from a trip to Sequoia National Park, and in a bizarre twist, evidence has led authorities to search for the couple in the same area where two exchange students' bodies are still stuck in a car that crashed into a river in late July.
With just a week to go, many people across the U.S. are buzzing about the "Great American Eclipse."
Close to 1,000 peaceful demonstrators gathered for a unity vigil in front of the San Diego County Administration Building in the largest of several local gatherings to pay homage to those killed and injured over the weekend in connection with clashes between white nationalists and counter-protesters in Charlottesville, Virginia.
Cool temperatures are on the way to San Diego County as a trough of low pressure moves over the west coast.
It was just a typical Saturday morning for one woman in Clairemont until she looked outside her window. Debbie Carver saw a bobcat and the animal's babies in her backyard. Her home sits on a canyon so Carver has heard critters in her backyard before, she just never expected to see a bobcat family in broad daylight. Carver says this encounter is one she won't soon forget.
A brush fire was extinguished Sunday after burning approximately four acres and destroying a large barn.
A Poway couple was arrested and their baby was taken into protective custody Sunday morning, when San Diego County sheriff's deputies discovered a marijuana growing operation after their house went up in flames.
A car plowed into a crowd of people peacefully protesting a white nationalist rally Saturday in a Virginia college town, killing one person, hurting more than a dozen others and ratcheting up tension in a day full of violent confrontations.
San Diego County Sheriff's deputies Sunday asked for the public's help locating the driver of a Mercedes Benz who drove over a bicyclist in Encinitas but did not stop.