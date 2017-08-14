Junior Lifeguards pier jump for good cause - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Junior Lifeguards pier jump for good cause

Posted: Updated:
Video Report By Ashley Jacobs, Reporter
Connect

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Junior Lifeguards took a plunge off the Ocean Beach Pier Monday - all for a good cause.
      
It's part of the Summer Junior Lifeguard Program that also doubles as a fundraiser for swimming safety.
     
News 8's Ashley Jacobs reports from Ocean Beach with more.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.