A ‘Coffee Nap’ could make you much more productive

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Coffee and naps are two things that people usually don't pair together.

But believe it or not, there is a school of thought that says drinking coffee and then taking a nap can, when done right, give people the boost they need to conquer the day.

Here’s how a coffee nap works: Drink a cup of coffee like you normally would. Then, instead of getting back to business, take a quick snooze.

It may sound counterintuitive, but the caffeine won’t actually kick in for about 30 minutes, which also happens to be the perfect length of an effective power nap.

Clinical Nutritionist, Tara Coleman, shares ways to start your week off with an energy boost.